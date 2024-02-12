The "Async DNS resolver" flag is removed from vivaldi://flags
mottenmouse
The deactivation of the internal DNS client for insecure queries (Do53) is no longer possible since the Chromium upgrade to 122.0.6261.25.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mottenmouse Open vivaldi://flags
Then you get your mentioned flag back.
mottenmouse
@DoctorG That works, thank you very much!
The useful side effect is, that I now know how to block HTTPS (type 65) requests with the Pi-Hole.