Solved Extensions location (on PC)
Hi,
Where are the extensions stored? Cos I just made a copy of my Vivaldi folder n moved it to another PC and everything works and looks the same except that my extensions are all gone. So that means they must be stored somewhere else and not in my original Vivaldi folder, since they didn't follow thru as I copied.
I installed Vivaldi as portable/standalone, AFAI recall, which was my main point. U install it 1 place, tweak it and from this folder u copy it around to other PCs.
@Pathduck That's all fair. From what I saw so far, it's only the extensions and thus their settings that don't copy over. Everything else, as in Vivaldi settings, works just fine after I copied. So if it's just the extensions that are to be done manually then so be it.
Thank you both for the replies.
Where are the extensions stored?
in help/about (vivaldi://about/) you can see the profile path which should be f.e. in
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
or wherever you installed it as standalone.
There you can find some directories:
"Extensions" <- where the extensions are actually installed
"Extension Rules"
"Extension Scripts"
"Extension State"
I've made a python2 script to list the extensions one has installed, if it's needed
http://iancoog.altervista.org/C/ListExtensions.zip
portable/standalone
They are not the same thing. Vivaldi isn't Portable, it uses windows encryption of the local machine so everything that, too bad, uses encryption for "security reasons" won't be moveable to another PC, and you noticed yourself, you can't move the Vivaldi install dir to another device and expect everything to work.
Thanks for the reply @iAN-CooG. The path I am copying from (the source) looks just fine. Both the Executable Path and Profile Path are pointing to a place within the source folder. Thereby they did get copied over when I was transferring to the "other PC". When I then look at Vivaldi's About in the "other PC" it all looks correct and the paths are again pointing within the folder I just pasted so everything comes from and is hosted within one and the same folder, nothing is pointing to "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi ...."
The "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default" folder does exist on my PC but all that comes from a previous full-blown install I had made. That probably didn't get removed when I was uninstalling. So it can't be this that is being used since under About everything is pointing to the correct path NOT located under %LOCALAPPDATA%
Ok, but you seem to have missed the point: you CAN'T move the extensions from one device to another, you have to install them on the new device.
Yes, it's annoying, and there's nothing to do about it.
Check manually which extensions you have, install them from chrome store, or from where you obtain them.
As said above, just copying folders from one device to another is not going to work, and is not supported anyway.
In fact, the
READMEfile located in the profile folder explicitly states:
Vivaldi settings and storage represent user-selected preferences and information and MUST not be extracted, overwritten or modified except through Vivaldi defined APIs.
Passwords, Cookies and Extension settings are encrypted to the device they were created on and will NOT be possible to copy over to another device.
Vivaldi Sync is the proper supported way of keeping settings and preferences across devices.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
Extensions are synced, but not sure if that means if settings+data is synced or just the list of installed extensions.
Some extensions support export of your settings to a file to be imported later.
More advanced extensions like uBlock/Tampermonkey supports copying data to/from browser sync storage.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/Cloud-storage
https://www.tampermonkey.net/faq.php?locale=en#Q105
For the more basic extensions, you'll just have to manually set your settings again.
Sure, no prob, roger that!
@sotoyoto Sure
Please mark the topic as solved.
I see now that it isn't only the extensions that are missing after one copies from PC to PC ... some settings are also lost.
I'll have to give
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync
a look