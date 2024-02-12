R.I.P. John Walker
greybeard Ambassador
Knew him only as an internet friend but truly a friend. He was looking for some information and posted on his site. I just happened to read it, knew what he was looking for and emailed a response.
Never expected a response but got one thanking me for taking the trouble to get him the Information he wanted. Even allowed me some of his valuable time when I had questions.
God Bless, you will be missed.
I could not express any berrer than what has been said here.
@greybeard Oh, that's really sad news
I still use his great Earth Screensaver on my system and I have the AutoDesk file around on my disk - with a timestamp of 1996...
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck Never used any of AutoDesk... worked in a completely Microstation shop.
Can't remember how many translations (ACad > цStation) I had to do from consultants.