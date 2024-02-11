Make extensions work in the sidebar
self explanatory. I am a heavy user of the sidebar and enabling extensions to work in the sidebar would be a game changer. thanks
@kimo2000
Hi,
This is already asked time ago since broken in 5.6/5.7.
Currently,
The latest Snapshot brings this back.
Just wait for it on the Stable Release or jump into it.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 awesome thank you. I'll check it out and report back
@Zalex108 works flawlessly. thank you again for the quick reply
