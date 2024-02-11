Hello fellow Vivaldi mates and the Vivaldi team,

The Workspaces function of Vivaldi is what I appreciate the most, allowing us to really categorize our tabs.

I am thinking one way (which I admittedly hope to come true as well) to make the Workspaces function possibly even better is to allow users to create 'Sub-Workspaces', because although it's already cool to use Workspaces to see all tabs categorized into different topics, sometimes I feel like a topic is too broad to put all tabs into one single Workspace, for example:

-- Cooking

------>Dinner recipes

----------->Stir fry

---------------->Stir fry noodle

---------------->Stir fry rice

---------------->Stir fry meat

----------->Pasta

---------------->Bolognese

---------------->Carbonara

----------->One pot/pan

---------------->One-pan chicken rice

---------------->One-pot pulled port pasta

------>Baking

----------->Cake

---------------->Velvet cake

----------->Cookies

----------->Brownies

-- Sports

------>Basketball

----------->How to dribble

----------->How to pass

----------->Increase accuracy

----------->Increase game IQ

------>Swimming

----------->Swimming goggles comparison

----------->Freestyle

----------->Butterfly stroke

----------->Backstroke

Hope this example is not too confusing...... just wanna demonstrate sometimes it might be difficult to locate a tab when there are like tens of them opened in one Workspace. Yes I understand we can use the search feature in the Window panel, but having the option to create 'Sub-Workspaces' allows users to organize their tabs within a Workspace more specifically, and lets them to pick the tab they want to access at a quicker glance, in my opinion, at least.

Of course I would like the 'Sub-Workspaces' feature to be added, but what do you guys think? I am just feeling that if this feature gets added, it would make it much more efficient and smoother to surf the web and increasing the productivity for users.

Anyways, much thanks to the Vivaldi team for this browser, and a forum for us to suggest features!