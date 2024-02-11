Hello everyone,

I have previously utilized the horizontal scrolling mouse wheel on my Logitech MX Master 3 in various web browsers. However, I have encountered an issue where this functionality does not work in Vivaldi. Additionally, I am unable to drag files from the downloads panel and drop them into any application, which is a feature that greatly aids my workflow by eliminating the need to open the file folder and manually drag the files from there.

I sincerely miss the convenience of these two features, and I am hopeful that we can collectively identify a solution for these issues.