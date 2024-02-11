Horizontal Scrolling and Downloads Drag&Drop feature
iMahmoudShokry
Hello everyone,
I have previously utilized the horizontal scrolling mouse wheel on my Logitech MX Master 3 in various web browsers. However, I have encountered an issue where this functionality does not work in Vivaldi. Additionally, I am unable to drag files from the downloads panel and drop them into any application, which is a feature that greatly aids my workflow by eliminating the need to open the file folder and manually drag the files from there.
I sincerely miss the convenience of these two features, and I am hopeful that we can collectively identify a solution for these issues.
@iMahmoudShokry I am able to use horizontal scrolling with my mouse in websites and to scroll through tabs. Maybe certain sites are blocking it? Can you give any examples?
For downloads, that's not implemented, please vote for this feature: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24803/drag-and-drop-in-download-panel