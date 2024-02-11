Sessions management
Hi, I have already created a session but I would like to add a new tab in it. Is it possible to make a modification? I mean I can see the option "add your tab to a NEW session" but not to an EXISTING one. Thanks.
OakdaleFTL
@3Natacha1 I'm afraid the only way (for now...) is to open the session, add the tab(s) you want, and re-save the session...
But, yes, I agree: Such would be very useful functionality! (If it isn't there already, would you add it to the Desktop Feature Request forum?)
Thanks Oakdale. I've seen some "upadte the session" when you do a right clic. I will try this option and let you know!
OakdaleFTL
@3Natacha1 Please grab a screen shot of this "update the session" option....?