Double desktop notifications if there's a private window open
- Settings > Downloads > "Notify on Completed Downloads" enabled.
- Open Vivaldi and leave the window open.
- Open a new Private Window (Ctrl+Shift+N) and leave it open.
- Download any file in the normal window. Example link.
- When the download completes, I get two identical desktop notifications. I expect only one notification.
- If I close the Private Window and repeat the download, I get only one notification as expected.
This bug has existed for a long time (years?).
Can anyone else reproduce using these steps?
Vivaldi 6.6.3265.3
Windows 10 Version 22H2
I can reproduce this on Linux. Feel free to report it to the bug tracker with steps, but please change the download example, e.g. to this page ☛ https://filesamples.com/formats/css, or omit it altogether. An automatic 100MB+ download is a little silly, even if it comes directly from Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@ntoskrnl A very old bug.
Related to:
VB-64354 Alarm Shows Two Notifications (8/3/2020)
@luetage Thanks for the suggestion. I didn't realize how big the file is because I didn't check.
There's something odd about the downloads on that filesamples page. I don't get the Save/Save As/Open/Cancel dialog – the download just starts automatically. Is it supposed to be that way? I wonder why? I've never experienced this on other pages.
Reported as VB-103964.