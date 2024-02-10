How to make a backup?
Hi! Soon there will be a need to reinstall Windows. How can I save and transfer many open tabs and the express panel to a new vivaldi?
You can either use Sync, or if you just want to do it locally, take a backup of the %LocalAppData%\Vivaldi folder and copy it to your new setup. Note that you can't copy over any extensions this way because of a Chromium security feature, so you'll have to reinstall those manually.
Check here too
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94593/back-up-vivaldi-setting
