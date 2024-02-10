Opening an external download link doesn't respect tab order
- Make sure you have Settings > Tabs > "Activate in Recently Used Order" enabled. Make sure Vivaldi is set as the http/https protocol handler in your OS.
- Open a Vivaldi window.
- Open two tabs. Make sure you have the leftmost tab open/activated.
- Click a link to any downloadable file from an external location, such as Discord or a Windows shortcut. Example link.
- "Save" or "Save As" the file (doesn't matter which).
- The download starts and the tab which just opened is automatically closed.
- The rightmost tab will be opened/activated. This is wrong based on the recently used order. Instead, I expect the left tab to be opened in this case.
This bug has existed for a long time (years?).
Can anyone else reproduce using these steps?
Vivaldi 6.6.3265.3
Windows 10 Version 22H2
I've recorded a video demonstrating this issue. It's a clean install of Vivaldi with default settings.
First, I open and close a new tab to demonstrate the "recently used order" feature, which works correctly. Next, I open a download link from the desktop. When the download starts, Vivaldi switches to the YouTube tab, which is wrong. I expect it to switch to the leftmost tab based on the "recently used order".
Can anyone reproduce this issue?
Reported as VB-104117.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@ntoskrnl Thank you for the report - it's now linked with VB-95722 (as a duplicate). You'll receive an update when the fix for the issue is released in Vivaldi Stable.