I would very much like to be able to sort on the following mail columns:
Flag
Subject
Labels
TIA
Jan Rifkinson
Ridgefield CT
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.32 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 605502e80bd84f02473d7d87a2c0a33a609dbde5
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26058.1100)
