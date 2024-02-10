These filters only catch a single example
What are flag & label icons supposed to produce? I thought, wow!!, I'll be able to search mail using those criteria but each produced a single instance. Ex: if I clicked Flag=Green, I was taken to the first items marked w a green flag.
I know I can find all items marked w a green flag via side panel folders so I'm confused about the practical use for the flag & label icons. Can someone please explain? TIA
The icon bar you show there are actions for the selected email. Mark as read, apply a flag or label, move to archive and the like. Nothing new apart from you apparently using a new theme...?
Happy birthday also here
Looks like I didn't get any smarter as I got older; thanks for the birthday wishes. As for themes, I get bored easily and love changing things up. I like the current one but some icons are a bit mysterious. Enjoy the rest of your wknd. I'm going to eat homemade chile & watch the superbowl. (I watch soccer, too, but don't understand the game as well)