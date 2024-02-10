Videos grayed out, cannot play (Debian 12 KDE )
-
Can't play the video on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/ . Works fine with chrome on the same computer. Vivaldi used to work on the same computer, albeit with manjaro OS.
OS: Debian 12, KDE on x11.
From vivaldi://gpu -
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Read here,
May applies also for you.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94989/videos-grayed-out-cannot-play/
Otherwise,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
If you are on the Snapshot, read also the Announcements, they shows info and the replies have found bugs too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/732009
-
@Zalex108 I'm not on snapshot. I had downloaded and installed some file named vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.61-1_amd64.deb . Anyway, inserting the ffmpeg file and restarting did not help.
OS / Version / DE | - Debian 12 KDE on X11
-
Screenshots
Can't play on clicking.
-
Then follow the firsts steps
-
@Zalex108 But what steps? Problem persists with incognito window, where no extensions are active.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@vishv You do not need the libffmpeg file; after install the 6.5 Stable with deb packag from https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.61-1_amd64.deb all works nice on Debian 12 KDE. The installer fetches its own correct libffmpeg.
I tested this and all works on my Debian 12.
You can try it with theses commands in shell:
sudo apt purge vivaldi-stable wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.61-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.61-1_amd64.deb sudo apt -f install
-
@vishv said in Videos grayed out, cannot play (Debian 12 KDE ):
@Zalex108 But what steps? Problem persists with incognito window, where no extensions are active.
Mostly,
Point 3, Clean Profile.
But follow @DoctorG before, if persist, then the Point 3.
-
@DoctorG - Yes, that's how I installed. I later tried and removed flatpak version as well (no use).
Point 3, Clean Profile.
I already tried with incognito window - so we're covered there.
FWIW vivaldi://gpu
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled Driver Bug Workarounds ====================== * adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer * disable_discard_framebuffer * enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * exit_on_context_lost * force_cube_complete * init_gl_position_in_vertex_shader * pack_parameters_workaround_with_pack_buffer * unpack_overlapping_rows_separately_unpack_buffer * use_virtualized_gl_contexts * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent * disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
Driver is installed -
$ lspci -nnk | egrep -i --color 'vga|3d|2d' -A3 | grep 'in use' Kernel driver in use: nvidia
Also chrome seems to display videos at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/ fine.
chrome://gpu
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled Driver Bug Workarounds ====================== * disable_discard_framebuffer * enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * exit_on_context_lost * force_cube_complete * init_gl_position_in_vertex_shader * unpack_overlapping_rows_separately_unpack_buffer * use_virtualized_gl_contexts * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent * disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu * Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_encode * Program link fails in NVIDIA Linux if gl_Position is not set: (http://crbug.com/286468) Applied Workarounds: init_gl_position_in_vertex_shader * MakeCurrent is slow on Linux with NVIDIA drivers: (http://crbug.com/449150), (http://crbug.com/514510) Applied Workarounds: use_virtualized_gl_contexts * NVIDIA fails glReadPixels from incomplete cube map texture: (http://crbug.com/518889) Applied Workarounds: force_cube_complete * Framebuffer discarding can hurt performance on non-tilers: (http://crbug.com/570897) Applied Workarounds: disable_discard_framebuffer * Unpacking overlapping rows from unpack buffers is unstable on NVIDIA GL driver: (http://crbug.com/596774) Applied Workarounds: unpack_overlapping_rows_separately_unpack_buffer * Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: (http://crbug.com/661715) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) * Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation: (http://crbug.com/808744), (http://crbug.com/870491) Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * Some drivers can't recover after OUT_OF_MEM and context lost: (http://crbug.com/893177) Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost * Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL: (http://crbug.com/964010) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y) ANGLE Features ============== * allowCompressedFormats (Frontend workarounds): Enabled condition: true Allow compressed formats * alwaysRunLinkSubJobsThreaded (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8417): Disabled If true, sub tasks of the link job are always threaded, regardless of GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile * cacheCompiledShader (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7036): Disabled Enable to cache compiled shaders * compileJobIsThreadSafe (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8297): Disabled condition: false If false, parts of the compile job cannot be parallelized