Red-ish user interface
For a while now, Vivaldi has had this dark red color theme and I have no idea why. I find this very ugly. How can I change this? Black and white suited me just fine!
This Flag would trigger that:
chrome://flags/#tint-composited-content
Check it and disable it if ON
Otherwise,
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
Before venturing into flags, go to Settings > Theme to review your theme settings. You can choose from presets or set a color of your choice as the accent color.