Solved Cant enable 2FA - "Password is incorrect"
-
Having trouble enabling 2FA on my account. When I click the button to enable 2FA it brings me to the screen to enter my password, but when I enter it (the same password I have logged in with moments earlier) it just says "Password is incorrect."
I have tried the following:
- Reset password
- Cleared cookies
- Logging in from a Private Window
- Logging in from another browser
All produce the same result. Can this please be looked into?
Attached is a picture of whats shown, for clarity.
-
Same here. I have opened a support ticket. I will report back, when I get an answer.
-
Hi,
Can confirm that too.
Tried from Mobile
Latest Snapshot 6.6.3252.3
Android 10 Redmi Note 7 Pro
-
isak Vivaldi Team
Thanks for reporting, could you try again now?
-
I will not finish the set up but loaded all the sites after input the Password
Thx
-
-
-
-
@bezza191 I got an answer from the supoort today. They say it's fixes now. I can confirm, I could finish the 2FA process successfully.