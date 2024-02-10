Having trouble enabling 2FA on my account. When I click the button to enable 2FA it brings me to the screen to enter my password, but when I enter it (the same password I have logged in with moments earlier) it just says "Password is incorrect."

I have tried the following:

Reset password

Cleared cookies

Logging in from a Private Window

Logging in from another browser

All produce the same result. Can this please be looked into?

Attached is a picture of whats shown, for clarity.