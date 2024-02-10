Vivaldi superimposes lines of text
I cannot understand why but it happen for the second time I send e-mail written by Vivaldi where the recipient cannot read properly because some lines superimpose others.
Do you have any experience about?
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Do this happens from what eMail Service?
Try to send a test Mail to see whether this happens and upload a screenshot of this to know exactly what's appearing.
Do you use any Flag or Mod?
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
It is the second time it happened with the Vivaldi mail integrated into the Vivaldi browser.
I asked via chat an e-mail to send you the same e-mail! I hope you can see it
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) stable (a 64 bit) Revisione 2b37337cc1b01680ba70e18da89e697b290a2d3e Sistema operativo Linux JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19 User-agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Percorso eseguibile /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Percorso profilo /home/cla/.config/vivaldi/Default Tipo di origine varianti Null
I forgot to say: "I don't use flags or mod, as far as I know!
@clango said in Vivaldi superimposes lines of text:
It is the second time it happened with the Vivaldi mail integrated into the Vivaldi browser.
This is a Client but the Service would be GMail, Yahoo...
Whatever you've added.
So,
In which services added to the Vivaldi Mail Client happened?
If you mean the service that send the e-mails in this case is Google.
In this last case the recipient who claimed first read with Google and previously with iPad/IOS
edwardp Ambassador
This actually sounds like an issue with whatever app the recipient is using to read the e-mail.
I just sent an e-mail to Gmail using Vivaldi Mail and Gmail (in the Vivaldi browser) is displaying it perfectly.
edwardp Ambassador
@clango Not necessary. I will refer to my previous post above.