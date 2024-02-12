We can add websites as search engines and assign a nickname to them to quickly search them.

I request the possibility to add local user data such as Bookmarks, History, Notes, Tabs to be used as search engines.

Expected Behavior:

Step 1 - While typing in the address bar:

In the "Drop-Down Menu Priority" to momentarily exclude everything else other than the chosen search engine.

(So lets say you wrote the nickname for Bookmarks Search it will show only these results)

Step 2 - You can then choose from the drop-down list, or just click Enter and then it will open the Bookmarks Tab with your search results.

.

For reference in Tor browser:

