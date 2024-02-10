Typing URL suggestions in address bar to improve (learn & be accurate) over time
Hi
Like other browsers, I'd like to suggest to build in some feature that makes sure that as I am typing URLs, every following time the suggested url is based on what I've most often been typing in the past. That is, if I type the letter "g" only, it makes sense to suggest google. And if I use google.de all the time instead of google.com then it makes great sense that the suggestion suggests google.de.
I've noticed this behaviour working great in say Opera, yet it's a bit crippled with Vivaldi. I love Vivaldi and I'd really think it'll be a great improvement if you guys looked at this.
Cheers, and thanks for a great browser.
Big thanks @Zalex108 for moving my post to the right forum. Just to add a word or two - I absolutely do not intend my post to end up being misunderstood as complaining for a missing feature or sth like that. I really love this browser and appreciate the effort put behind it. So all I'm trying to do is make a suggestion of making it even better.
In case it wasn't clear what I meant it OP, then I'll give this example. If on other Chromium-based browsers I open "www.randomSoMe.com/messages" 10 times, then on the 11th time the browser will have learnt that already after typing the letter "r" in the URL field I would most likely want to open the exact same "www.randomSoMe.com/messages" and THAT is what I am not seeing in Vivaldi ... instead of "learning" like this, Vivaldi still opens either the landing page "www.randomSoMe.com" (thus omitting the /messages part) or it defaults to opening a saved bookmark I possibly might have ... say "www.randomSoMe.com/RandomBookmark".
Hi,
There was some recent work related to the Address bar and the Suggestions, you could play with its options at Settings.
For the moment,
For websites like that, as a workaround, you can try Bookmarking those sites.
At least for the moment, this should work.
@Zalex108 Yes, thank you, respect to your work. I'll be keeping a close eye on the updates you guys come out with and eagerly waiting to fully transition to Vivaldi once the address bar suggestions are improved.
Have a great day!
You can Move to the Top the Frequently Visited
Great .. it was the "Typed history" ... Jesus the level of customization of this browser is insane. You can tweak absolutely everything. Thankyou so much @Zalex108 for pointing me in the right way. I thought I had looked around nuff in the settings but hadnt paid attention to the order of the so-called "drop-down menu" ... I wouldn't call it a "drop-down menu" but rather URL/address bar suggestion (drop down) but that's down to details.
Issue solved, thanks a lot!
I dont seem to be able to mark this thread as SOLVED so if anyone else can - pls do, since @Zalex108's answer was exactly what I was looking for
@sotoyoto said in Typing URL suggestions in address bar to improve (learn & be accurate) over time:
Perfect!
Yes,
V has many things to play with, some would be not too much intuitive (Drag 'n' Drop here) but you can find lots of information in the Help Pages and here reading at the Forum.
@sotoyoto said in Typing URL suggestions in address bar to improve (learn & be accurate) over time:
I dont seem to be able to mark this thread as SOLVED so if anyone else can - pls do, since @Zalex108's answer was exactly what I was looking for
About this:
