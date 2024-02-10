Big thanks @Zalex108 for moving my post to the right forum. Just to add a word or two - I absolutely do not intend my post to end up being misunderstood as complaining for a missing feature or sth like that. I really love this browser and appreciate the effort put behind it. So all I'm trying to do is make a suggestion of making it even better.

In case it wasn't clear what I meant it OP, then I'll give this example. If on other Chromium-based browsers I open "www.randomSoMe.com/messages" 10 times, then on the 11th time the browser will have learnt that already after typing the letter "r" in the URL field I would most likely want to open the exact same "www.randomSoMe.com/messages" and THAT is what I am not seeing in Vivaldi ... instead of "learning" like this, Vivaldi still opens either the landing page "www.randomSoMe.com" (thus omitting the /messages part) or it defaults to opening a saved bookmark I possibly might have ... say "www.randomSoMe.com/RandomBookmark".