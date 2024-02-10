@Chilvalric

Hi,

AFAIK V stores just locally.

But,

@Obiwan2208 used to use a Pendrive and run it from there. (May bring some info about that)

This keeps the Data but will need some tweak on your scenario I guess.

From the New Machine

Install V as Standalone in that PenDrive

Do not run that V installation on another machine (Machine ID and User ID dependant)

You would try whether this works using pCloud service too.

--

Regarding to create a new account,

Shouldn't be needed, what's it's needed either using your Main or a secondary, is to Back it Up.

That way you ensure to keep the Data.

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps