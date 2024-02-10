Reset the Local Data
-
Chilvalric
Hello everyone,
I have a doubt regarding the data saved locally by Vivaldi: in the next few months I will occasionally use a PC that I don't own and for convenience I was thinking about whether to install Vivaldi and use my main account to have all my data or whether to create a other account to avoid data loss.
Can I prevent the browser from saving my data locally too?
A thousand thanks!
-
Hi,
AFAIK V stores just locally.
But,
@Obiwan2208 used to use a Pendrive and run it from there. (May bring some info about that)
This keeps the Data but will need some tweak on your scenario I guess.
From the New Machine
Install V as Standalone in that PenDrive
Do not run that V installation on another machine (Machine ID and User ID dependant)
You would try whether this works using pCloud service too.
--
Regarding to create a new account,
Shouldn't be needed, what's it's needed either using your Main or a secondary, is to Back it Up.
That way you ensure to keep the Data.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Chilvalric
Thanks so much for the advice, I'm trying the pendrive "way"!