Option to STOP Reload page on gesture
Please make an option to not reload when you swipe down at the top of the page.
On some websites you want to scroll to the top without reloading. Like this one when you drag a block down:
https://sliding.toys/klotski/gentle-breeze/
When you drag a block downwards the page refreshes
You're right, and you've found a compelling example - it's impossible to play this game on Vivaldi. On FF or Cromite you can, but not on Vivaldi.
The developers should pay attention to this!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please upvote the feature request on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/61223/stop-loading-gesture.
I tested the page and it is possible to play the game, but the downward drag movements need to be very small.