Suddenly Getting Pop-Up Notifications
So now, and unexpectedly, I am getting pop-up notifications at the lower left of the screen. I have all notifications now shut off in the Vivaldi Settings area. Also restarted the browser. I am still getting notifications. I plan to turn these off in the Windows settings as well (next try). Is anyone else seeing this? This jkust started happening and only delivers these notifications when Vivaldi is launched and running.
@dmkroslindale You have allowed some site to send you notifications. A clue what site might be in the notification itself.
Go to the site you allowed and disallow notifications.
Failing that, go to:
chrome://settings/content/notifications
And remove the site from there.
It won't help setting Notifications to Blocked after the fact, if you've already allowed it.
@Pathduck said in Suddenly Getting Pop-Up Notifications:
It won't help setting Notifications to Blocked after the fact, if you've already allowed it.
Well, yes, but how can I shut this off. I am currently running a different program and cannot restart at the moment. Within Vivaldi I shut off (several possible locations) notifications. I just now set Windows to disallow notifications in Vivaldi at the apo level. I plan to restart after the program I am using is finished. I'd assume there has to be a way to stop this. Aside from the actions taken, is there anything in the cache or history that would need to be purged?
So far, shut off all notifications and popups in Vivaldi and then restarted the browser. No affect.
Thanks
@dmkroslindale Did you check the url I mentioned, any sites there?
You don't need to restart the browser to disallow notifications. I don't know what you mean by "running a different program" - website are not "programs".
After you've removed the site from Allowed to send notifications, no more will be sent.
Take a screenshot of these notifications we can be sure what you're talking about.
I'm running an upload of a large file so I cannot restart the computer as yet. So I just received a pop up to tell me of this message (reply) in the forum. I am also getting other similar notifications for other things. I'll try to take a screen shot when the next one comes in.
SOLVED
Well, egg on face here.
From a past apparent crash issue I had reinstalled Vivaldi fresh. As such all of the settings were apparently at default. It seems that Mail notifications are set to be on by default. After shutting that off it appears that the op up notifications have stopped. I will continue to monitor this just in case.
Thank you.