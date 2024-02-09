@Pathduck said in Suddenly Getting Pop-Up Notifications:

It won't help setting Notifications to Blocked after the fact, if you've already allowed it.

Well, yes, but how can I shut this off. I am currently running a different program and cannot restart at the moment. Within Vivaldi I shut off (several possible locations) notifications. I just now set Windows to disallow notifications in Vivaldi at the apo level. I plan to restart after the program I am using is finished. I'd assume there has to be a way to stop this. Aside from the actions taken, is there anything in the cache or history that would need to be purged?

So far, shut off all notifications and popups in Vivaldi and then restarted the browser. No affect.

Thanks