Protect specific pages and or cookies from deleting when clearing history
RoosterMan269
Not able to find this anywhere but have an option to protect items (websites, cookies, etc.) from being deleted when clearing ALL history
Pesala Ambassador
@RoosterMan269 You need to guess the right search term. The web panel search may help.
Please vote for Option to clear cookies on exit and dedicated whitelist.
