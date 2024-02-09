Top tab view shows only one tab.
Firstly, funny how useless the security if - try to sign in to forum on vivaldi browser, says your email address isn't registered but sends you your username to your email, enter your username to reset password, says username doesn't exist, do it in fire fox, and it all works fine, probably about sums up the browser, from personal experiences or lack there of.
I change the tab view from the side which is clunky and slow, to the top, despite having maybe 30 tabs open, top view only shows one tab, which says to me, time to uninstall this junk and stick the the user-friendly options, fire fox ch rome, e dge, cccleaner, kiwi, brave, et al, (basically, any other browser?)
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@VascoPJ77 said in Top tab view shows only one tab.:
About that,
Report it at the bottom of https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/registration-and-log-in-issues/ | Send us a message.