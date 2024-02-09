Firstly, funny how useless the security if - try to sign in to forum on vivaldi browser, says your email address isn't registered but sends you your username to your email, enter your username to reset password, says username doesn't exist, do it in fire fox, and it all works fine, probably about sums up the browser, from personal experiences or lack there of.

I change the tab view from the side which is clunky and slow, to the top, despite having maybe 30 tabs open, top view only shows one tab, which says to me, time to uninstall this junk and stick the the user-friendly options, fire fox ch rome, e dge, cccleaner, kiwi, brave, et al, (basically, any other browser?)