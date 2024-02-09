Add Bookmarks as Search Engine?
ChimeraLove
Hi,
Is it possible to add Bookmarks as search engine with a Nickname?
I tried the address vivaldi://bookmarks/ but it didn't work.
Thanks
I'm confused, what do you want exactly?
if you have a bookmark folder, which contain your search websites and you want to "mark" the folder as searchengines, that's not possible.
if you want to add certain search websites to your searchlist, you have to give them a shortcut
and every bookmark you can give a nickname, so you can open or search for it. try
chrome://bookmarks/if
vivaldi://bookmarks/didn't work (it should) or use the bookmark panel via F4 or hit F2 (for quick commands) and type bookmark panel
ChimeraLove
lets say I want to search directly in youtube I'll add it as a search engine with %s like https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%s and add a "nickname" to it.
I would like to do the same with my bookmarks.
Option 1: Like the youtube example, It can open the search in the bookmarks tab.
Option 2: In the "Drop-Down Menu Priority" to momentarily exclude everything else other than the bookmarks results.
I just tried Tor and saw this:
ah ok, you want to add a nickname/shortcut only for history, bookmarks etc. that's actually not possible but I remember, that there's (probably) a feature request for that
but why don't you use the bookmark/history search via the adressbar? or via quickcommand? as you can differ between both, you could only add bookmarks and history to the quickcommands and voila, your shortcut is F2
ChimeraLove
@derDay Thanks, good suggestion. I removed what I don't need from quickcommands so it shows mostly bookmarks.
I didn't find an old feature request for this so I'll post one because I still think it would be a nice feature.