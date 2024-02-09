Send multiple pages to the bookmarks bar without drag and drop
ingmarcano
Hello, in vivaldi: //bookmarks/ how can I move several items to the bookmarks bar folder without dragging and dropping, whenever I make a selection of 2 or more pages and click the context menu I select "move to bookmarks bar folder "Only one item is moved and not all the ones you select.
Pesala Ambassador
@ingmarcano Right-click, Cut, select the Bookmarks Bar, Paste.
ingmarcano
@Pesala great, if it works, thank you very much.
