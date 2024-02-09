Vivaldi won't start and hangs at splash screen
Hi, this only appeared this morning after upgrading to the latest version prior to switch off last night. I have tried reinstallation and verifying the installation - but no change. I can't get past the grey splash screen. Using Ubuntu 22.04.
@chrisnd Vvialdi is latest 6.5.3206.61?
Try to find all GPUCache
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88861/vivaldi-not-working-in-ubuntu-22-04
and start Vivaldi.
Could be a issue with Vivaldi + Wayland + GPU driver.
What happens in shell if you start each command and exit after started Vivaldi:
vivaldi --disable-gpu
vivaldi --disable-extensions
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVTEMP"
Any error message after each command?
Thanks DoctorG for the response.
Yes, version is 6.5.3206.61
I could find no GPUcache directories manually so used the command on the link, by npro, you indicated to find & delete them.
Never had an issue previously nor with previous versions.
vivaldi --disable-gpu - Still the same grey splash screen (this is not full screen btw)
vivaldi --disable-extensions - as above
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVTEMP"
Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) Xlib: extension "NV-GLX" missing on display ":0". libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [19096:19096:0209/142422.866750:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times! [19096:19096:0209/142422.886927:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times! [19096:19096:0209/142422.895773:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times! Xlib: extension "NV-GLX" missing on display ":0". [19096:19096:0209/142554.705956:ERROR:gl_display.cc(515)] EGL Driver message (Error) eglCreateContext: Requested GLES version (3.1) is greater than max supported (3, 0). Warning: eglCreateContext failed with EGL_BAD_ATTRIBUTE at CheckEGL (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/UtilsEGL.cpp:84) at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/ContextEGL.cpp:101) at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/PhysicalDeviceGL.cpp:110)
At this point Vivaldi DID load, fullscreen, BUT is loading as a new installation with all the setup prompts and none of my info, bookmarks tabs etc.
TIA, Chris
@chrisnd said in Vivaldi won't start and hangs at splash screen:
At this point Vivaldi DID load, fullscreen, BUT is loading as a new installation with all the setup prompts and none of my info, bookmarks tabs etc.
Yes, that shows that a test profile in /tmp/VIVTEMP works.
vivaldi --disable-gpu
#exit Vivaldi
vivaldi --disable-extensions
#exit Vivaldi
Which error messages were shown after each command?
There were no error messages after the first two commands - just a return to the prompt in terminal and the grey splash screen as before.
However, in desperation, I have just done yet another reboot (I had done others this morning) and now everything seems to be working again as it should!
The only other thing that has changed between reboots is that Ubuntu did some gnome update. Maybe that fixed it?
Is there anything I should check at this point to ascertain what happened?
Anyway, many thanks for your input.
Chris
@chrisnd said in Vivaldi won't start and hangs at splash screen:
The only other thing that has changed between reboots is that Ubuntu did some gnome update. Maybe that fixed it?
Could be, who knows, or a good fairy stepped thru your PC and fixed it.
Congrats that the "fix" was so easy.