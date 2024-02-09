There were no error messages after the first two commands - just a return to the prompt in terminal and the grey splash screen as before.

However, in desperation, I have just done yet another reboot (I had done others this morning) and now everything seems to be working again as it should!

The only other thing that has changed between reboots is that Ubuntu did some gnome update. Maybe that fixed it?

Is there anything I should check at this point to ascertain what happened?

Anyway, many thanks for your input.

Chris