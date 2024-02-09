New Settings – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3264.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot is packed with new features, enhancements, fixes and a Chromium bump.
Click here to see the full blog post
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Will it be possible at some point to add the Snapshot as default browser?
@supermurs Not right now, I think it is an iOS limit to have not beta versions of browsers as the default which is a good rule of thumb
@Chas4 That's not the case, the TestFlight version simply lacks the required entitlement to be a default browser.
The previous TestFlight also had this problem.
Other beta browser versions don't have this problem, e.g. Firefox.
Nope, it is possible for beta version to be default browser.
Edge had this a couple of years ago: https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-edge-beta-now-works-default-browser-ios-14
@supermurs Tho not a good idea to use a beta as default as you do risk data loss or other bug for a daily driver, and you can press and hold to pick which browser to open a link in
True but why not let the user decide? Since the browser is on Testflight, users are already aware that it is a beta version.
You can also set the Snapshots as default on computers, so why wouldn't the same apply for iOS.
sev7en Ambassador
Thanks for the Android version, it would be good to get the iOS version at the same level if possible.
