Vivaldi Shortcuts Not Working: A Productivity Nightmare
Hi everyone,
I've been facing a frustrating problem with Vivaldi where keyboard shortcuts seem to be malfunctioning. When trying to use shortcuts, they don't work as expected—acting with low priority and only executing after the browser partially loads content from a webpage. This becomes particularly problematic when I have multiple tabs open in the background; the browser won't respond to keyboard shortcuts until it has loaded content from these tabs.
This has been a complete nightmare for productivity. Instead of switching tabs instantly, there's a noticeable delay, and sometimes, several tabs switch at once. This isn't my first time addressing this issue on the forum—I've posted about it around four times, receiving varied responses. Some say it works fine for them, others suggest my profile might be cluttered or that having many background tabs is the issue. However, I'm convinced these aren't the causes.
I have set up tab switching to keyboard shortcuts, but it seems like the browser prioritizes loading background pages over responding to the shortcut. While I can switch tabs immediately using the mouse, using keyboard shortcuts causes Vivaldi to wait until the content has loaded, sometimes causing it to jump across three tabs at once.
I'm reaching out for help because this makes the browser practically unusable for me regarding keyboard shortcuts, which are supposed to enhance work efficiency. Instead, it's slowing me down. Any advice, solutions, or similar experiences shared would be greatly appreciated.
Looking forward to your insights and thank you in advance for your help.
Pesala Ambassador
@mavorte I see that you previously fixed the issue by cleaning up your installation.
Did you ever submit a bug report, as suggested?
Please see How to Report a Bug.
mib2berlin
@mavorte
Hi, I can't reproduce this:
It depends on your setting Lazy loading in Settings > General if tabs load on Vivaldi start. Default is not load.
But this doesn't stop Vivaldi from changing tabs during loading other tabs in the background.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and system specs.
The screen cast was recorded on my old laptop on Linux, system specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
Hi! Thanks for showing interest in the issue, and my apologies for the oversight on my part - I forgot to mention my setup. My system runs on Windows 10, x64, with 64GB of RAM, an NVMe drive, and an R5700 graphics card. I use Vivaldi in standalone mode, meaning it's installed in a separate folder from the system files, and it's one version behind the latest. However, I'm currently in the process of installing updates.
Additionally, recording a video wouldn't make sense because you won't be able to see the exact moment I press keyboard shortcuts. I have several different profiles and even entire Vivaldi installations, and this issue occurs on every one of them. This is not my first post about this matter because it significantly slows down my workflow, and please believe me, I wouldn't be writing this if it weren't happening. Initially, I thought it was due to the installation or a corrupted profile, but further evidence that this isn't the case comes from the fact that when I switch tabs using the mouse by clicking on other tabs, there's no slowdown—it's only when using the keyboard. This is my final post explaining that this issue is indeed happening. If you want to replicate the problem, try it on some heavy websites that take a long time to load by themselves. You won't notice this effect with lighter websites that load quickly and possibly use lazy loading.
Of course, there could be several other underlying issues contributing to this problem, such as many hibernated windows in the background, a browser that's been open for an extended period, like 3 days, leading to congestion in temporary files, or it could be due to a plugin like Dark Rider that I use across all profiles. These errors might be hard to replicate. That's why I'm writing here on the forum, hoping someone might have encountered something similar.
mib2berlin
@mavorte
About how many tabs and windows we are talking about?
I don't use windows anymore since the worspace feature was introduced, maybe two on my dual disaplay setup on my workstation.
I can handle 700 tabs in 14 workspaces with out any slowdown on my systems but I always hiberate unused workspaces because of my 16 GB RAM.
Chrome extensions can cause really strange issues in Vivaldi but hard to test.
You would have to close all windows, remove all extensions or start an new session with
--disable-extensionsstart command.
If you report this to the bug tracker and comment I use 10 windows with 2000 tabs I don't want to test this, to be honest.
But this is only my opinion.
I am a bit out of ideas what we can do to help you, I am sorry.
