Hi everyone,

I've been facing a frustrating problem with Vivaldi where keyboard shortcuts seem to be malfunctioning. When trying to use shortcuts, they don't work as expected—acting with low priority and only executing after the browser partially loads content from a webpage. This becomes particularly problematic when I have multiple tabs open in the background; the browser won't respond to keyboard shortcuts until it has loaded content from these tabs.

This has been a complete nightmare for productivity. Instead of switching tabs instantly, there's a noticeable delay, and sometimes, several tabs switch at once. This isn't my first time addressing this issue on the forum—I've posted about it around four times, receiving varied responses. Some say it works fine for them, others suggest my profile might be cluttered or that having many background tabs is the issue. However, I'm convinced these aren't the causes.

I have set up tab switching to keyboard shortcuts, but it seems like the browser prioritizes loading background pages over responding to the shortcut. While I can switch tabs immediately using the mouse, using keyboard shortcuts causes Vivaldi to wait until the content has loaded, sometimes causing it to jump across three tabs at once.

I'm reaching out for help because this makes the browser practically unusable for me regarding keyboard shortcuts, which are supposed to enhance work efficiency. Instead, it's slowing me down. Any advice, solutions, or similar experiences shared would be greatly appreciated.

Looking forward to your insights and thank you in advance for your help.