Forwarding spam emails to [email protected] does not work.
When first recognising and forwarding spam emails, on my old computer, it worked well, both to [email protected] and [email protected] (the Australian Government spam reporting site).
This was using the Vivaldi email client. After forwarding a few, they all failed to send, both singly and in batches.
I then got this new computer, and the same thing happened. I then have to go into Vivaldi Webmail when it all works. Why is the email client refusing to send these emails reporting spam?
HughD
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
What's the Mail Settings you've set up?
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/
Any Error message after forwarding?
You may check this too
Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Point 3, try on a Clean Profile.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@hderham
Hi, no issues here to forward to [email protected] with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61:
Check the logs from the mail icon in the status bar.
All other emails send or forward with no problem. The error message I am getting every few seconds or minutes is:-
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
I am on 6.5.3206.61. the problem has been present in recent versions also.
edwardp Ambassador
@hderham said in Forwarding spam emails to [email protected] does not work.:
All other emails send or forward with no problem. The error message I am getting every few seconds or minutes is:-
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
The socket closing error, is a known issue. Work is in progress.
Vivaldi email client refuses to forward to [email protected], as well as [email protected] - after initially forwarding a few.
However the webmail client will forward to both.