Good keyboard only guide for the block editor used by the community blogs?
-
I am a blind user that relies on screen readers and, almost exclusively, uses the keyboard. I'm trying to get one of the community blogs started—and have even managed to kind of get one set up—but I'm finding the block editor challenging. Can anyone point me to good guides for using the keyboard to blog with Gutenberg WordPress block editor?
For now, I am specifically interested in:
- Creating pages/posts (I think I have this down but it would be nice to know if there is a better way)
- Paragraphs (Just typing seems to work here but it would be nice to know any alternatives)
- Quotes
- Lists
- Headings (h2), subheadings (h3), sub subheadings (h4), etc.
- Code blocks
- Links
- Saving drafts without publishing
- Publishing posts
The above are pretty much the minimum I think I'll need to make a blog here work for me. I can worry about anything more advanced later down the line.
FYI: I already use markdown quite a bit and know it fairly well. The ability to use it with the blog, like I can here, would be so much easier for me but that's a request for another day—or maybe even my next code project.
Final note: I am looking for guides that already exist. If there is not anything I'll just continue fighting my way through until I figure it out and maybe end up writing my own guide.
-
I did manage to find some WordPress documentation on key bindings for the block editor that should help me when authoring basic pages and posts. I realized it must exist after finding 'Keyboard Shortcuts' entry under the blog level options menu on pages with the block editor.
There are a lot of gaps for my purposes but there is enough to get me started. For now, at least, I should be able to figure out the rest as I go
If nothing else it gives me ready made topics to write about:
- Posts about my experience figuring things out
- Articles about what I figure out
Should be fun.
-
@Coach8264 The block editor is horrible.
Why not go into WP Settings > Writing and change the editor to Classic
-
@Pathduck Thank you so much! I can honestly say I didn't see that
That will make things much easier—and the WordPress documentation Use keyboard shortcuts (Classic Editor) is so much cleaner and easier for me to follow.
The only downside is that now I have to come up with other things to write about.
Thanks again!
-
@Coach8264 You're welcome
The block editor is a broken mess and most who's been using Wordpress for a long time hates it.