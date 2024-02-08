I am a blind user that relies on screen readers and, almost exclusively, uses the keyboard. I'm trying to get one of the community blogs started—and have even managed to kind of get one set up—but I'm finding the block editor challenging. Can anyone point me to good guides for using the keyboard to blog with Gutenberg WordPress block editor?

For now, I am specifically interested in:

Creating pages/posts (I think I have this down but it would be nice to know if there is a better way)

Paragraphs (Just typing seems to work here but it would be nice to know any alternatives)

Quotes

Lists

Headings (h2), subheadings (h3), sub subheadings (h4), etc.

Code blocks

Links

Saving drafts without publishing

Publishing posts

The above are pretty much the minimum I think I'll need to make a blog here work for me. I can worry about anything more advanced later down the line.

FYI: I already use markdown quite a bit and know it fairly well. The ability to use it with the blog, like I can here, would be so much easier for me but that's a request for another day—or maybe even my next code project.

Final note: I am looking for guides that already exist. If there is not anything I'll just continue fighting my way through until I figure it out and maybe end up writing my own guide.