Workspaces pin and sync
pecsijanos
As I clicked on articles about "sync of workspaces", almost all of them were closed but I haven't found this opportunity below sync tab in settings. It would be very useful since building up workspaces and keep up to date on all devices is so long (I'm using Vivaldi on 4 devices now - I would use it on others, where more users are able to use the same Windows account but despite of my asks this function is not available yet).
My other older problem that pin of the main workspace is unavailable yet (open of the 1st workspace is the first opportunity and I cannot create a command chain to change back to the main) and the other is to pin quickly the new workspace to the sidebar with its icon. I saw a video about it but its length and complexity puts me off my mood to do it. Thank you in advance if you could do something about these.
mib2berlin
@pecsijanos
Hi, we have a feature request about sync workspaces with many user votes:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces
Vote for it with the like button at the first post, if you like.
I don`t understand your second request.
Vivaldi open always with the last open workspace you are on if you close it.
There is a shortcut Ctrl+Shif+1 to change to the first worspace, you can change it to your like.
Create a command chain in Settings > Quick Commands:
Add an icon in Themes > Icons
Open Quick Commands with F2 and type "custom", choose the command to open the Toolbar Editor, move the new icon where you want.
Cheers, mib
pecsijanos
@mib2berlin Thank you, I voted to that topic.
In some families there is 1 "family-comupter" which is used by parents and children with the same windows account (so there are no separate windows accounts for children). In this case it would be very helpful, if Vivaldi would offer to give my Vivaldi account password and master password or sign in automatically. Regardless of I ticked off automatic login to Vivaldi, when I start Vivaldi with my account (we haven't got Home and Work, etc. accounts but one for myself, for my wife, for children etc.) it sign in automatically. It is good when I use my own laptop but when I use the "family-computer", it would be better if my children won't be able to sign in to my facebook or gmail account because of Vivaldi signed him/her into Vivaldi account automatically.
Yes, but this is Workspace 1, and I'd like to go back to "Workspace 0", the main/default workspace. I cannot find this command.
Yes I saw a video about it. Then I'd like to create a same sidebar icon (with this command chain) which is visible on Workspace dropdown menu - and it would be great if it would update automatically: when I pick up another icon in Workspace dropdown menu, the icon for command chain could also change/updated.
Hope that makes it clear.
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@pecsijanos
I know these family computer but this is a bad practice, children and guests should have a user or a guest account not a account with Admintrator rights.
Please search for the password request, this is very old but tagged as "Will Not Do" from the Vivaldi team.
Search in a user database page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
I guess what do you want in the workspace menu is not possible at moment in Vivaldi.
You have to create a commend chain for every workspace and add y custom icon.
It is really better to use the shortcuts from Ctrl+Shift+1 - 9.
Cheers, mib
pecsijanos
@mib2berlin
Obviously little children and "untrusted" guests are not allowed to use these family computers but it would be safer if I would able to lock my account(s) in Vivaldi. There is an option to sign out but it is unable to untick "remember password" so Vivaldi is unable to forget my account password... time of sync process is under a second so I don't understand, why Vivaldi cannot delete my data when I sign out from a device - or lock while I'm signing in again. Parallel with this it is even not necessary to give my master password again (after signing out), Vivaldi uses my passwords from my account without sign in with my master password. Don't want to assume that Vivaldi saves my master password after I signing out and it is able to decode all my data without my master password, but this seems to be happening...
The most important would be to change back to Workspace 0 with a shortcut. Will Vivaldi team plans to programming this in the near future?
And where can I find built-in icons for workspaces (for manually build up these shortcuts)?
Thank you!