@mib2berlin Thank you, I voted to that topic.

In some families there is 1 "family-comupter" which is used by parents and children with the same windows account (so there are no separate windows accounts for children). In this case it would be very helpful, if Vivaldi would offer to give my Vivaldi account password and master password or sign in automatically. Regardless of I ticked off automatic login to Vivaldi, when I start Vivaldi with my account (we haven't got Home and Work, etc. accounts but one for myself, for my wife, for children etc.) it sign in automatically. It is good when I use my own laptop but when I use the "family-computer", it would be better if my children won't be able to sign in to my facebook or gmail account because of Vivaldi signed him/her into Vivaldi account automatically.

Yes, but this is Workspace 1, and I'd like to go back to "Workspace 0", the main/default workspace. I cannot find this command.

Yes I saw a video about it. Then I'd like to create a same sidebar icon (with this command chain) which is visible on Workspace dropdown menu - and it would be great if it would update automatically: when I pick up another icon in Workspace dropdown menu, the icon for command chain could also change/updated.

Hope that makes it clear.

Thank you!