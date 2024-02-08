I searched in the forum and did not see an answer to my question. Apologies if it has already been covered elsewhere and I was unable to find it.

I wanted to make a new Vivaldi account to get emails separate from my account that I've had for years. When I tried to create a new one, I put in my old Vivaldi email when it asked for a recovery email and got this message: "Do not use your vivaldi.net email address as your recovery email." Is there a reason why we cannot use other Vivaldi accounts as our recovery email when they are not already being used for the recovery email of another account?