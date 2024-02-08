Recovery email when signing up
I searched in the forum and did not see an answer to my question. Apologies if it has already been covered elsewhere and I was unable to find it.
I wanted to make a new Vivaldi account to get emails separate from my account that I've had for years. When I tried to create a new one, I put in my old Vivaldi email when it asked for a recovery email and got this message: "Do not use your vivaldi.net email address as your recovery email." Is there a reason why we cannot use other Vivaldi accounts as our recovery email when they are not already being used for the recovery email of another account?
It’s a rule, not sure whether Vivaldi takes into account users with multiple accounts … One easy workaround: Sign up for Duckduckgo email protection, register with your old Vivaldi address and then use that Duckduckgo address to sign up for your second Vivaldi account. But be aware that you won’t have email access on that second account straight away. You need to become active in the community with the new account—signing up just for email is not possible anymore.
@luetage Thanks. I'll keep that in mind for the future if I ever need to make another account for some reason. When I made my first years ago there were no reputation requirements (because I think the reputation system didn't even exist back then?) but I understand why the rules are in place now. Hoping to get full access soon. Still curious as to the logic behind why another Vivaldi account can't be used as a recovery email.