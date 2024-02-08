When to archive forum msgs
-
What is the policy for archiving msgs on the forum? Is it based on time or subject or whim? I ask bc ~ 50 of my posts were archived as a batch. It appeared to be the result of searching for msgs under my name and then archiving them as a batch. Not that archiving old news is a bad thing but this action led me to asking this question. TIA
-
from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94834/a-few-small-changes-and-improvements-to-the-forum
@pafflick said
Hopefully, it'll be easier to navigate and post (and also moderate) now.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif All threads older than 2 years and those marked as "Done" are archived.
-