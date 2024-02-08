Dear community

I would like to get some opinions on what I consider a bug.

I have a RAM disk that I use to store small files I need to download from time to time.

I have set Vivaldi's Download options to this disk as "download folder" and unchecked to always use this default folder.

Whenever I need to download a larger file the download pop up pops up (as with every download, since I unchecked to always use the default folder). I then click "save as" to made it be stored on another disk where there is enough free disk space. The download stops and the error "disk full" is shown.

It seems that Vivaldi first downloads the file to the default folder and then moves the file to the selected "save as" folder. Of course, this results in the "disk full" error. It should download the file to the requested folder without an intermediate place.

Since I bump into this (small) frustration regularly, and because I think Vivaldi doesn't exactly follow the meaning of "save as", I would like to know if this qualifies as a bug.

Also, since this is my first post. How do I continue if I can report this as a bug?

TLDR;

Download options: set default folder to disk with small amount of free space + uncheck always use this folder. Download large file and save as on a disk with enough free space. "Disk full" error.

=> "Save as" is misleading as it downloads it to the default folder first.

=> Should download the file directly to the requested location.

Kind regards