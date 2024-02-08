(BUG) "Save as" -> disk full
Dear community
I would like to get some opinions on what I consider a bug.
I have a RAM disk that I use to store small files I need to download from time to time.
I have set Vivaldi's Download options to this disk as "download folder" and unchecked to always use this default folder.
Whenever I need to download a larger file the download pop up pops up (as with every download, since I unchecked to always use the default folder). I then click "save as" to made it be stored on another disk where there is enough free disk space. The download stops and the error "disk full" is shown.
It seems that Vivaldi first downloads the file to the default folder and then moves the file to the selected "save as" folder. Of course, this results in the "disk full" error. It should download the file to the requested folder without an intermediate place.
Since I bump into this (small) frustration regularly, and because I think Vivaldi doesn't exactly follow the meaning of "save as", I would like to know if this qualifies as a bug.
Also, since this is my first post. How do I continue if I can report this as a bug?
TLDR;
- Download options: set default folder to disk with small amount of free space + uncheck always use this folder.
- Download large file and save as on a disk with enough free space.
- "Disk full" error.
=> "Save as" is misleading as it downloads it to the default folder first.
=> Should download the file directly to the requested location.
Kind regards
mib2berlin
@SvenV
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Usually if a user find or think an issue is a bug is to wait if another user could reproduce this.
As not many user use RAM disks this is a bit difficult but maybe a user know how Vivaldi manage this on Windows.
If it get confirmed you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@SvenV Tried with Vivaldi 6.6.3264.1 on Win 11 23H2 pro ; I can not reproduce your issue.
Clicking on a link with 4 GByte ISO file, Save as…, selected driver T: and the image is downloaded to T:
-
Thank you for your kind responds.
@DoctorG:
Can you confirm that the folder you have set in Vivaldi settings as the default download folder would not be capable of storing this 4GB file (as that would result in "disk full)? And that you unchecked something like 'always use this default folder'?
I'm usign a Dutch version so have to guess the English phrases used
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@SvenV I use drive Y:\ as default download folder which has 200 MB disk space, click on the large ISO file, Save As…, select C:\USers\TEST\Downlods , inspected drive Y: in Explorer, download storing on drive C:\USers\TEST\Downlods without using Y:!
mib2berlin
@SvenV
Hm, if you create a RAM disk of 4 GB and try to download a 5 GB file this apparently cant work or do I missunderstand.
I always have Save to default without asking disabled and Vivaldi create a "in process" file where I choose it to download.
It does not use the Windows temp directory, for example.
All Chromium-based browsers behave in the same way, inherited by Chromium core.
Firefox also does the same thing.
It's not a bug, it's just the way things work when you choose Save As.
Chromium browsers will create a file like this, in the default download location:
G:\download\8b82a633-e6d3-4a58-85a9-3bf6eea603c0.tmp
Firefox creates:
G:\download\Xsa6AlFj.iso.part
The download will start immediately, it does not wait for you to choose the new location.
This is why it needs to create the temp file.
Once the new folder is chosen, it will after a short while point the download to the chosen location.
@Pathduck maybe using a disk cache smaller than the temp chromium needs can cause that?
I'm thinking about the command line switch, but unsure if OP is using something similar..
-
@Hadden89 Far as I can tell, cache or temp is not involved at all. The browser starts by creating a file in the downloads folder, which is then moved once a location is chosen in Save As.
The browser probably asks the OS to allocate and reserve some amount of disk space, depending on the size of the download, so it won't just stop dead during download. If that allocation fails because there's not enough space an error will show.
Thanks all for your input.
I think Pathduck is right.
I'll attach some screenshots below (in Ducth)
Settings:
Disk Y: is a RAM disk with 50MB of available space.
I choose Save as here:
While I'm making my selection in the Save as dialog, a temporary file is being created on the Y disk:
I guess Y: is full before I made my selection in the Save as dialog. After I chose the desired Save as folder, I get the message "disk full" ("Schijf is vol"):
Knowning what Pathduck said, there is no way Vivaldi (or the Chromium team) can "fix" this?
As I said, in my opinion the "Save as" option is misleading. It is not saving the file directly where I want it, resulting in some frustration as the targeted disk is not full at all.
Moreover, considering the widespread use of SSD's: first saving the file somewhere and than moving it to another disk might "consume" more "limited" writes on the disks then needed (if I understand disk writing architecture correctly).