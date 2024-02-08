@empe87

Hi, first I would backup my profile or export my bookmarks to a file, at least.

Sync work additive, you will get all old bookmarks back and maybe doubles.

2.

Create a new profile, loging to your old sync account, reset remote data, log out.

Login to sync with your default account, bookmarks, passwords, many settings are uploaded to your now empty sync.

The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/

Cheers, mib

EDIT: 3 Years is a long time in the browser business, I would prefer the 2. way.

Backup your profile is always a good idea anyway.