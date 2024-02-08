Logging in after 3 years
For 3 years, I've been using the Vivaldi browser without being logged into my account. Now, I'd like to log in to be able to export my bookmarks, but I'm afraid that logging in will sync my current bookmarks to the state from three years ago. Can someone tell me what will happen if I log in? Could I lose my current bookmarks?
mib2berlin
@empe87
Hi, first I would backup my profile or export my bookmarks to a file, at least.
Sync work additive, you will get all old bookmarks back and maybe doubles.
Create a new profile, loging to your old sync account, reset remote data, log out.
Login to sync with your default account, bookmarks, passwords, many settings are uploaded to your now empty sync.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
EDIT: 3 Years is a long time in the browser business, I would prefer the 2. way.
Backup your profile is always a good idea anyway.
Thank you, sir! Everything's fine.