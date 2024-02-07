New bug: Closing one window closes all
-
joseaugustin
On version 6.5.3206.61. When I close any window, all the other windows also closed. Started happening since the last upgrade. Anyone else see this behavior? Any fixes?
-
mib2berlin
@joseaugustin
Hi, the last two updates was only security updates, from which version do you update?
It depends on how you close Vivaldi, the Menu > Exit close all windows, the X close the active window.
Please add your OS version, I can only test this on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
-
joseaugustin
@mib2berlin Please ignore. A restart of the computer seems to have fixed the issue.