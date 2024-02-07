Simple question: Is the session synchronized?
It is about sessions saved, for example, in the session panel.
Hi,
Sessions are not currently Sync'd.
Just Open Tabs, and they appear as individual tabs, not as Stacks or Workspaces.
It's planned by the Team, no ETA.
Thanks for the quick response.
Syncing sessions, even if only automatically saved, would be a pretty cool solution.
@helixo then add your vote to the corresponding feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24478/sync-saved-sessions
@WildEnte done