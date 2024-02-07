VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.
-
---EDIT---
PLEASE dont get all defensive just because you(r comunity) feel attacked. Some of you are.
I present the statistics.
Please STAY on topic.
Is Not the threshold set TOO MUCH HIGH ?
---END---
Yes i am one of those new guys complaining about not having access to webmail. and if you are too definatly make some noise here in this post.
I do know (have learned) about the reputation requirements, which i have been working on gaining ... BUT ... as of posting this *14rep ... still nothing.
so i did a quick analysis of the reputation spred around her and found that i am now above 98.9% percetile of all users in this forum.
It is clear from the facts that the "unknown" threshold is tremedously misrepreenting the actual commuinty in here.
Y'all have said - thats it, this is now a gated community. No acces even if you do better than the top 3%
W* T*' F* pardon my french.
I wonder how many potential contributers to this commuinty that just have turned around and said "soory i dont think they want me here".
Maybe that is the reason w'all have 89% ghost accout with zero reputaiton.
9 out of 10 walkins - Just turned around and left. !!! This is not the "inclusivity" y'all seem to be proud off, room for everybody and such, even the shy and non-posters.
And please dont talk about patience, becuse then you are just implying a "cool-off-period-wait-before-you-can-get-your-gun".
Reduce the reputaion requirment to something fair that reflects the actual membership base.
Cheers
\Pontisto
-
Hi,
WebMail is a Free service, you shouldn't complain about any needed time to gain access.
Now some background is needed.
If you want a WebMail, you can use Proton or any other.
If you like Vivaldi and interacts with the community, eventually you'll have WebMail access at some point.
There's no reason to complain about that.
Remember that you are not paying for that.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Reputation points visible on users' forum profiles do not reflect the reputation needed to be granted access to Vivaldi Webmail. Being active on the Forum is just one of many ways people can build their reputation. Other options include blogging on Vivaldi.net, posting and interacting with people on Vivaldi Social, sharing custom browser themes and using the browser's Sync feature.
Details of the scoring system are not publicly shared for (hopefully) obvious reasons (once you've read the blog post about this system at least).
But out of curiosity, what's the rush with getting access to Vivaldi Webmail?
-
I consider 14 reputation points worth of interaction, as time and effort spent, a cost that i would not otherwise have used to "artificialy" boost the level of activity in this forum. I consider that a cost. A hoop one absolutly has to go thru. A test you have to pass. That is a price.
Yes, the use will be "free" - But please dont insult us new commers that the access to it is free. It was for you because you started before the requirement.
I chalenge you to start a new account, and the tell us new guys that it is easy to get in.
No dice. as of now conservertivly taken me 3 hours of my life. That is a price, and im still not in. How much does one need to prove you are not a robot.
-
@jane-n
Yes all this is known(learned as not obvious)
I just want you guys to acknowledge that it is a colossal effort needed to get access for new commers. and as i discoverd 89% of people who come never stay.
-
As asked by Jane.n, what's the rush?
If you are in the need of an specific Mail Account, you can directly go and pay for any of the market.
You can't complain about free things, this is for anyone, either Newcomer or not.
-
@Zalex108 @jane-n
Please dont sidetrack my thread to about patience. Stay on the topic of EFFORT.
It is not the immediacy i am complain about - You could just put a sign in the window that says "come back next week " whatever.
It is the colosal amount of effort need to push out 14 reputaion, and still not that even being enough !!!
of the 182k users 162k have Zero reputaion fair enough - You dont want them.
But i have earned more reputation than 17633 curernt users with at least one posting. There are only 1873 users in this forum with more reputation than me now.
and still no access.
This is too steep an entrance to be fair.
I am asking it be reduced.
-
@pontisto
I'll never get the point of complaining to don't get the webmail working not fast enough (because vivaldi is a browser producer and not a webmail provider)
but
how can you say, that x accounts, which have no forum reputation, don't have the webmail account? @jane-n wrote it above, that there are other ways to get the webmail so in theory halve of the "dead" accounts could have webmail access (I know that it probably doesn't apply to half of the accounts, but you can't know or guess it, because (as stated above) reputation from the forum is one way but not the only way, to get the reputation for webmail)
-
Then seem you are trying to gain access to the WebMail for some reason.
Jaen.n has posted the explanation about new system.
Have you read it?
First of all, Vivaldi it's a Web Browser, the other things are Extras, since the amount of Spammers and people using WebMail to Spam and whatever other things, that system was implemented.
Have you seen the Topics/Posts of that 100k+ users?
Aside the Forum other services are involved.
Have you checked their Blogs?
If you like Vivaldi you are not pointing on that, instead you read and learn the amount of options it has and play with them.
-
@Zalex108
yes i have - i write that in line 2.
yes i do, you can follow me there , many have . that is why i have reach 14 rep.
I do not think you read me: I am now i top 2% ! Still no access.
It should not be this difficult. But you do, if i understand you, think it must be this difficult?
-
@derDay said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
I'll never get the point of complaining
The point of complaining is to point out a geivence so that it may be corrected.
I am her advocting that the threshold be lowered to represent the actual activity among existing users.
@pontisto said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
But i have earned more reputation than 17633 curernt users with at least one posting. There are only 1873 users in this forum with more reputation than me now.
and still no access.
This is too steep an entrance to be fair.
-
mib2berlin
-
@mib2berlin said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
Many user don't like the old SMS verification system, therefor Vivaldi changed it.
They changed it too hard.
I ask it be softer. (not zero)
-
I've meant about those 100k + you've said without Votes.
As mentioned,
There's a clear reason for the current system and the WebMail now is a kind of Reward.
-
@pontisto said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
of the 182k users 162k have Zero reputaion fair enough - You dont want them.
But i have earned more reputation than 17633 curernt users with at least one posting. There are only 1873 users in this forum with more reputation than me now.
and still no access.
forum+social+sync+blog Yes i get it
I belive i should have been "rewarded" as you say, long before 14 reputation is not enough.
@Zalex108 said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
There's a clear reason for the current system
And i advocate that VIVALDI has overreacted and made it way too much effort reqired.
I advocte that the system stay as is But thethreshold be lower. as i say 17633 of the current old users would not even meet the requiment. This is just unfair to new commers. Some stay and fight thru as i do, but statistic is showing so many 89% just could not be bothered. = making Vivaldi an elitist community.
Please change this.
-
About the Rush question,
What's the rush on getting the Vivaldi WebMail?
-
-
@Zalex108 said in VOTE for Reputation threshold need revision.:
About the Rush question,
OFF TOPIC- irrelevant. Please focus on the question at hand. The reputation requirement is too high. 14 rep still no access.
-
Then this looks totally as a SPAM thing.
Honestly
-
mib2berlin
@pontisto
Just wait, it will not change.
I am out here now.
-
J H C ! @Zalex108 for a moderator of a forum, you sure do take things personon.
At no point in all your replies have you addresed my issue. The AMOUNT of effort is too high and unfair.