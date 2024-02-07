Unable to Update the Browser
-
Why couldn't I update Vivaldi?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ANegm Did you try again later with the same result? It is often just a temporary server problem.
-
@ANegm Because you are on windows 7
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
Windows 10 is the minimum requirement now for chromium / vivaldi .
-
@Pesala Yes, I've been trying since yesterday
-
@Hadden89 I'm using Windows 8
-
@ANegm, it doesn't matter, the minimum for Chromium and also for Firefox later this year, is Windows 10. This is why you only have 3 options
- Upgrade to Windows 10/11
- Use a Linux distro, even if it is dual boot to continue using also
Windows locally with some apps that you don't want to lose.
- Use a browser that still supports older Windows, eg Otter
There is no other solution, sorry