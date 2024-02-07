Speed Dial Keyboard Navigation
KoenraadHulsker
Hello there, I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now, and two of my favorite features are the Speed Dial home page and keyboard Spatial Navigation. However, unfortunately the Spatial Navigation, with which users can navigate websites with shift+arrow keys is not working on the Speed Dial yet. This makes the browsing experience of keyboard-only users suboptimal.
Tabbing Navigation in the Speed Dial
It is possible to use tabbing navigation to navigate the Speed Dial, but this doesn't work as intuitively as Speed Dial keyboard navigation could be. Also, the highlighted box indicating the focused element is poorly visible, in my opinion.
Spatial Navigation in the Speed Dial
Vivaldi's Spatial Navigation feature is great, but it does not work on the Speed Dial! As Vivaldi's default new tab and homepage, it would seem to be a logical step to allow users to use the Spatial Navigation also on the Speed Dial.
Ideally, the user can easily nagivate through the Speed Dial bookmarks and folders with only the keyboard, visually assisted by clearly visible highlighted boxes for focused elements.
Pesala Ambassador
@KoenraadHulsker The shift key is not needed to navigate the Start Page.
- F9 to focus the page
- Down, Up, Left, Right cursor to navigate
- Enter to open
- Ctrl+Enter to open in a background tab