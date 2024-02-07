Hide Speeddials
Hi,
Is there a possibility to hide all speeddials on windows?
I want to have an empty speeddial page with just the background picture and the search bar, but without the actual speeddials.
I can't just use an empty folder because on my iPad I WANT all my speeddials.
Thanks!
mib2berlin
@284SXx said in Hide Speeddials:
Hi and no.
You can have more than one speed dial, create a new empty folder and mark it as Speed Dial folder.
After the start of Vivaldi you may have to change to the real Speed Dial on mobile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the idea! Not an optimal solution but good enough I guess.
Cheers!
@284SXx Open the Bookmarks page. Uncheck the folder you use as Speed Dial.
Uncheck the folder you use as Speed Dial.
@ayhangur This has the effect, that the speed dials are also hidden on my iPad
There's nothing in the settings that says "this should apply on device X" "this on device Y only", if I understood what you want .
It's not possible. Don't sync and manage 2 different configurations on the 2 different devices.
Or as suggested before, manually set which is your speed dial folder each time you start Vivaldi.