Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes various security improvements from the Chromium project.
Click here to see the full blog post
Top 1
Thanks for another security update!
@Zalex108 said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5:
Top 1
Well you do work here...
Not,
I'm not, coincidence on time.
Translators, Ambassadors, Mods... are Volunteers.
@Zalex108 said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5:
Translators, Ambassadors, Mods... are Volunteers.
Volunteers work also or they would not be volunteers.
9th updated
As far as problems go, minor, but downloading something with this build (Windows) shows two popup notifications instead of the usual one.
Update: Oh, wait. I happened to have another Vivaldi window open (I rarely do), so what Vivaldi is doing is showing a notification for each one! It's probably long done that, though that's pretty weird.
I like the house in the woods in the photo.
sorry off topic but couldnt help : )
@Ruari said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5:
= > Click here to see the full blog post
Still the same (Twitter) problem:
If the first site I click after opening Vivaldi is Twitter, everything is normal, but if I open Twitter from the bookmarks bar after opening any site, Twitter closes immediately. If I open Twitter via speed dial after opening other sites, the other sites close and Twitter remains, or all other sites close and Twitter opens instead them.
(Sorry this is Google Translate)
hellolovely
@Pardus
Not quite your issue, but I had an problem w/ Twitter not logging in. I got an error every time I tried to sign in.
I deleted all Twitter related cookies and it works fine now.
OakdaleFTL
No problems with Twitter, direct or from Speed Dial...
My standalone Vivaldi didn't receive this update