Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Workspaces, mouse-wheel is configured to scroll through the tabs, instead of the normal convention of scrolling the workspace.
How can I get the mouse-wheel to scroll the workspace instead of scrolling through the tabs within the workspace?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.