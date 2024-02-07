Instagram problem
-
TheCelticCross
I'm using Instagram in the sidebar, but everytime I click on the menu on the bottom left to change profiles, nothing opens. No problem in the Opera sidebar. Can anybody, please, explain?
-
OakdaleFTL
@TheCelticCross I know this may seem an odd question to ask, but: Do you have more than one Instagram account? (You didn't mention...)
I created an account and -using the menu button- got this:
I assume you didn't get this?
-
TheCelticCross
@OakdaleFTL Thank you, that's what I'd normally expect but it didn't happen.
But it has also happened in Edge, so it doesn't need to be a Vivaldi issue, then. I haven't noticed the same in Opera btw.
Seems to be a problem related to one of the two accounts.
-
OakdaleFTL
@TheCelticCross Perhaps I miss-understood: When I make Instagram a web panel, I don't see the menu icon at all; no way to change accounts...
Never mind: I found it. (Click post and then the drop-down icon after your Instagram ID... Hey! I'm an old guy, cut me some slack!)