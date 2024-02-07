When I open Vivaldi on my phone, the speed dial looks awful compared to my desktop one. I personally wanted a fancy Vivaldi start menu, and that starts with fancy speed dial thumbnail.

Perhaps I can request so that we can add custom thumbnail OR the speed dial automatically adds the icon of the websites (usually present on tab bars) so that it looks good and no longer bunch of plain words with grey background.

You can look at how chrome do to its speed dials. It looks good but I think Vivaldi can make something better than that.

Thanks, keep doing a great job!