Firstly, I do not know if this a bug or hasn't implemented yet.
When I save my notes that contains an image in desktop, I can't access it on my phone. The notes just filled only with my text without the image added there. Is there an explanation to this? How can I access the images attached in a note on mobile devices?
Hi,
Note attachments are not in sync.
Is planned by the Team but no ETA.
Also,
@PakcikKumar I don't think this is possible yet... See this post:
Questions about notes feature on Android
@lfisk right, I hope Vivaldi devs can soon figure this out because it'll be a great addition to this notes feature
@PakcikKumar
Imho, I think the best way to do it is to write a new android app and give it partial sync rights. But it's unlikely that Vivaldi's team will do that
@far4 that's a great idea