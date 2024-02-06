I gave you speed dial, but it wasn't enough...
-
After repeated attempts to keep my speed dial folder empty of crap bookmarks you put in there, I gave up. I created my own folder with important stuff I need quick and now you've started infecting that folder. Let's not mention the workspaces i've lost that I never complaned about. Or how about the ones I just had to go through and rename again? oh well, but to have the audacity to throw that crap in a folder that I created for myself? Me personally? My own? That's where I draw the line.... probably. Can't you just stop?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@samaciver Please read Don’t Add Spam to my Start Page.
If you delete speed dials or bookmarks that are included on a new installation as a part of Vivaldi’s Business Model, they won’t be added again on updating (unless you make a fresh installation.
However, sometimes, new partners are added.
-
I delete them every time I see them. I believe they get added back after each update and now moving into another folder. But let me read what you suggested. Maybe I'm not quite understanding. Thanks
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
IIRC,
To avoid this, is needed to remove default (Vivaldi's) SpeedDial folder and create a new one.
Then mark it as the SpeedDial and put there your Devices/Folders.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 Thank you for that info. I hadn't heard about removing the default folder then creating new. I'll give that a shot.
-
I don't use the Speed Dial, because for me it don't make sense to have to open a new tab to access the sites I want to use, it's way more speedy to access them from the bookmark bar. My home and new tab page are compleet empty apart of the search bar.
-
@Catweazle That's a great point. This is how I've always done it until I switched to Vivaldi a couple years ago. I don't really care about using the speed dial but I use an extension that basically paints a page with all my bookmarks as links and speed dial is there. I don't use it because it's always filling with junk. But now, folders I create are starting to get the same junk. The speed dial is just a bookmark folder, I'm not using it as a function. Anyways, i'm tired of dealing with the app that paints my bookmarks anyways and going back old school sounds like a refreshing idea. Thanks!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@samaciver I don't know why you gave up so easily. I have been using the same 24 speed dial thumbnails for years. I cannot remember when any new ones were added after an upgrade. If they are, I just delete them, which takes all of five seconds.
-
Hi,
I surely find this particular topic of great interest at least to me, I really wish something similar was available to implement in the mobile version for android.