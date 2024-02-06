Often logs out of my account even though I check the "remember me" box.
-
Despite the fact that I use both browser and email daily, about once a week (the moment is random) I find that I've been unlogged from my account (I turn on the "remember me" checkbox).
Does anyone know how to solve this? Been facing this problem for about 10 months now.
-
@sukhnat Do you use extensions? Which ones? Some tends to remove user data.
Do you clean any of these? (ctrl+shift+del)
What is your cookies policy in vivaldi settings?
-
@sukhnat The "remember me" function on webpages has nothing do to with being logged in or out. All it does is store a cookie containing your username.
If login cookies are being deleted sooner than they would normally expire, that will be an issue on its own.
-
@Hadden89 Thank you for your reply. Yes, I have the same settings as you, but I also use the vpn extension. I will try to disable it for a while. That's a smart guess!
-
@Ayespy Thanks for the answer. Now I have a better understanding of how it works