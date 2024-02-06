[Solved] No reading list panel
Hi, I have upgraded to the newest version of Vivaldi (6.5.3206.59), but there is no reading list there (nor probably any other 'new' panels) that I might be missing.
Vivaldi Help says that to access the reading list, you can either find it in the Panels or go to the main menu > View > Reading List panel. But there is nothing there in either of the cases.
Pictures for reference.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nebu Hover the panel bar, open context menu and reset toolbar to default.
mib2berlin
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin It should be there if settings are not completely crapped.
And in 6.5.3206.59 all is nice after update. I do not imagine what went wrong on user's browser.
@DoctorG said in No reading list panel:
@Nebu Hover the panel bar, open context menu and reset toolbar to default.
Oh, would you look at that. It worked!
I installed this 'new' Vivaldi in probably 2021. I wonder if this means I should make a new installation every so often, if new things that get added on turn out buggy in older 'legacy' versions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nebu said in [Solved] No reading list panel:
Oh, would you look at that. It worked!
Congrats
But if it is missing in the menu you need to reset menus in Settings → Appearance → Menu → select Vivaldi Button Menu → Restore Default Menu
The items in the menu appeared just after choosing 'Reset Toolbar to Default'. But thanks!
mib2berlin
@Nebu
Ah, if you remove a panel item from the panel bar it disappear in the view menu, make sense.
Cheers, mib