Can't Create A Blog!
Hi,
I'm a happy Vivaldi user and I was curious about blogging in Vivaldi. I've just created an account and tried starting a blog. I keep getting an error message which reads "If you are not a spammer please try again with a different domain. "
What am I missing here? Thank you for your help.
Browser: Vivaldi (no content blocker)
Best,
120!
DoctorG Ambassador
@120 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@120 Vivaldi Blog and Mail have a new reputation system. ⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
And perhaps you should read https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/error-messages-explained/#:~:text=different internet connection.-,Blogs,-Sorry%2C but this and use button "Send us a message" at end of page.
@DoctorG, starting a blog on Vivaldi.net does not require users to have a reputation. Blogging actually helps to build reputation for Webmail use.
@120, I'll admit, I have not seen such an error message before, so I don't immediately have a solution to offer.
What if you log out of and into your account again (or test in a private/guest window) and see if you can create your blog then. Let me know how it goes.
@120 said in Can't Create A Blog!:
A bit of a rocky start...
Yeah, we're sorry about that. It's definitely not the experience we want you to have with Vivaldi.
I've messaged our devs to get more information about the error message.
@120, we found a solution and you should have a blog now. My colleague will share some more information in the support ticket you created.
@jane-n
That was really fast! I truly appreciate your help.
Thank you.